Entrepreneur NEXT Contest: Win a Free Team to Build Your Business

Entrepreneur NEXT is an incredible new platform that gives time-challenged entrepreneurs like you access to a team of experts and assistants handpicked to take on any digital task you need to launch or grow your dream business.

Wordpress

Shopify

Amazon Store

Squarespace

Graphic Design

Google Ads

Facebook Ads

Mailchimp

From logo design to building an e-commerce site to creating marketing campaigns, Entrepreneur NEXT matches industry specialists with your business needs, clearing any roadblocks that are standing between you and success.

And to kick things off, we’re giving away $5,000 worth of Entrepreneur NEXT services for FREE!

Enter our Entrepreneur NEXT contest today for the chance to win free access to a team of experts who are perfectly suited to tackle your project. Ever wish you could just snap your fingers and get something done? This is your chance.

— How to Enter

Enter to win by filling in the form below by March 22. Let us know what your project is, how your business aims to improve people's lives and how you think Entrepreneur NEXT can help you achieve your goals.

Open to U.S.-based businesses and franchises only. Review the Entrepreneur Next Contest Official Rules. If you have any questions, contact us at nextcontest@entrepreneur.com.

— Announcing The Winner

The winner will get an instant dream team and have their story told on Entrepreneur.com. Get to it!

Global announcement on March 31st.

— Get Started